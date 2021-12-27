TAG Immobilien (ETR:TEG) PT Set at €30.00 by Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank set a €30.00 ($33.71) price target on TAG Immobilien (ETR:TEG) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on TEG. Warburg Research set a €31.00 ($34.83) price objective on TAG Immobilien in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Kepler Capital Markets set a €28.00 ($31.46) price objective on TAG Immobilien in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Nord/LB set a €28.00 ($31.46) price objective on TAG Immobilien in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €23.00 ($25.84) price objective on TAG Immobilien in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €22.00 ($24.72) target price on shares of TAG Immobilien in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TAG Immobilien presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €27.00 ($30.34).

Shares of ETR:TEG opened at €24.13 ($27.11) on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 106.05. TAG Immobilien has a 1 year low of €23.16 ($26.02) and a 1 year high of €29.37 ($33.00). The business has a fifty day simple moving average of €25.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of €26.86. The firm has a market cap of $3.53 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.23.

TAG Immobilien AG, a real estate company, acquires, develops, and manages residential real estate properties in Germany. It also operates commercial real estate properties. As of December 31, 2020, the company managed approximately 88,300 residential units. The company was formerly known as TAG Tegernsee Immobilien-und Beteiligungs-Aktiengesellschaft and changed its name to TAG Immobilien AG in September 2008.

