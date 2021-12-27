Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $197.97 Million

Brokerages expect Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM) to post $197.97 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Tandem Diabetes Care’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $201.10 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $196.47 million. Tandem Diabetes Care posted sales of $168.07 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Tandem Diabetes Care will report full-year sales of $690.78 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $689.28 million to $693.90 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $814.36 million, with estimates ranging from $791.20 million to $836.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Tandem Diabetes Care.

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The medical device company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $179.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $172.80 million. Tandem Diabetes Care had a return on equity of 6.85% and a net margin of 3.29%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.09) earnings per share.

TNDM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Tandem Diabetes Care from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $129.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Tandem Diabetes Care from $121.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Tandem Diabetes Care from $120.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Lake Street Capital lifted their target price on Tandem Diabetes Care from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Tandem Diabetes Care from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $141.89.

Shares of NASDAQ:TNDM opened at $151.80 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $9.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 523.45 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a quick ratio of 5.76, a current ratio of 6.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Tandem Diabetes Care has a 52 week low of $76.19 and a 52 week high of $153.40. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $135.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $118.68.

In other Tandem Diabetes Care news, CFO Leigh Vosseller sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.09, for a total transaction of $1,350,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP David B. Berger sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.25, for a total value of $1,731,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 101,440 shares of company stock worth $14,031,169. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 1.7% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 94,787 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $11,316,000 after acquiring an additional 1,595 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in Tandem Diabetes Care in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. JB Capital LLC bought a new stake in Tandem Diabetes Care in the third quarter valued at about $449,000. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in Tandem Diabetes Care in the third quarter valued at about $3,632,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care by 8,565.8% in the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 109,016 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $13,014,000 after buying an additional 107,758 shares during the last quarter. 92.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tandem Diabetes Care Company Profile

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc engages in the design, development, and commercialization of products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. Its flagship product, t:slim X2 Insulin Delivery System, operates as a small insulin pump. The company was founded by Paul M. DiPerna on January 27, 2006 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

