Telecom Argentina (NYSE:TEO) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Telecom Argentina (NYSE:TEO) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “TELECOM ARGENTINA holds a license to provide basic telephone service and fixes telecommunications links in the northern region of the Argentine Republic. The Company contributes to the country´s economic and social development by means of incorporating the latest technological advances achieved to-date in the field of telecommunications world-wide. “

Shares of TEO opened at $5.15 on Friday. Telecom Argentina has a twelve month low of $4.39 and a twelve month high of $7.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $5.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a PE ratio of -46.82 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Redwood Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Telecom Argentina by 75.8% during the 3rd quarter. Redwood Capital Management LLC now owns 2,943,132 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $14,569,000 after acquiring an additional 1,269,441 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in shares of Telecom Argentina by 8,845.2% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,005,973 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,352,000 after acquiring an additional 994,727 shares in the last quarter. Marathon Asset Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Telecom Argentina by 271.5% during the 3rd quarter. Marathon Asset Management LP now owns 985,423 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,878,000 after acquiring an additional 720,138 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Telecom Argentina by 1,227.4% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 602,913 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,207,000 after acquiring an additional 557,494 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Telecom Argentina by 977.2% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 429,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,287,000 after acquiring an additional 389,900 shares in the last quarter. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Telecom Argentina

Telecom Argentina SA engages in the provision of telecommunications services. The company offers fixed-line telecommunications, mobile telecommunications, other telephone-related services such as international long-distance and wholesale services, data transmission, information technology solutions outsourcing, and internet services.

