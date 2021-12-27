Telecom Argentina (NYSE:TEO) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Telecom Argentina (NYSE:TEO) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “TELECOM ARGENTINA holds a license to provide basic telephone service and fixes telecommunications links in the northern region of the Argentine Republic. The Company contributes to the country´s economic and social development by means of incorporating the latest technological advances achieved to-date in the field of telecommunications world-wide. “
Shares of TEO opened at $5.15 on Friday. Telecom Argentina has a twelve month low of $4.39 and a twelve month high of $7.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $5.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a PE ratio of -46.82 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.
About Telecom Argentina
Telecom Argentina SA engages in the provision of telecommunications services. The company offers fixed-line telecommunications, mobile telecommunications, other telephone-related services such as international long-distance and wholesale services, data transmission, information technology solutions outsourcing, and internet services.
