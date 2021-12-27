Telefônica Brasil S.A. (NYSE:VIV) Plans Dividend of $0.07

Telefônica Brasil S.A. (NYSE:VIV) declared a dividend on Wednesday, December 15th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 29th will be given a dividend of 0.072 per share by the Wireless communications provider on Wednesday, December 29th. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 28th. This is an increase from Telefônica Brasil’s previous dividend of $0.06.

Shares of VIV stock opened at $8.76 on Monday. Telefônica Brasil has a 12-month low of $7.46 and a 12-month high of $9.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $8.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.49.

Telefônica Brasil (NYSE:VIV) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.02. Telefônica Brasil had a return on equity of 5.84% and a net margin of 11.22%. The firm had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.14 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Telefônica Brasil will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Telefônica Brasil stock. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in Telefônica Brasil S.A. (NYSE:VIV) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 12,667 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $98,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.72% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on VIV. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Telefônica Brasil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 11th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Telefônica Brasil from $9.50 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of Telefônica Brasil from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th.

About Telefônica Brasil

TelefÃ´nica Brasil SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile and fixed telecommunications services to residential and corporate customers in Brazil. Its fixed line services portfolio includes local, domestic long-distance, and international long-distance calls; and mobile portfolio comprises voice and broadband internet access through 3G, 4G, and 4.5G, as well as mobile value-added services and wireless roaming services.

