Ternium S.A. (NYSE:TX) Shares Bought by Sigma Planning Corp

Sigma Planning Corp grew its position in shares of Ternium S.A. (NYSE:TX) by 18.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,765 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,383 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Ternium were worth $371,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Shilanski & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ternium by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. now owns 5,475 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Ternium by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 8,741 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $336,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Ternium by 58.3% during the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,604 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 591 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Ternium by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 48,181 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,853,000 after acquiring an additional 939 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ternium during the 3rd quarter worth $47,000. Institutional investors own 16.63% of the company’s stock.

TX opened at $42.61 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $8.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.44, a PEG ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 1.61. Ternium S.A. has a 1 year low of $26.41 and a 1 year high of $56.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $41.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.46.

Ternium (NYSE:TX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $6.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.39 by $0.73. Ternium had a return on equity of 33.46% and a net margin of 23.90%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.61 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ternium S.A. will post 19.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. This represents a yield of 7.5%. Ternium’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4.58%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Ternium in a research note on Friday, December 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Ternium in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $46.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley cut Ternium from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Scotiabank raised Ternium from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $63.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Ternium from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ternium has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.41.

Ternium Company Profile

Ternium SA engages in the manufacturing and trade of steel products. The firm offers its products to construction, automotive, manufacturing, home appliances, packaging, energy, and transport industries. It operates through the Steel and Mining segments. The Steel segment include slabs, billets, and round bars; hot-rolled coils and sheets; bars and stirrups; wire rods; tin plate; hot dipped galvanized and electrogalvanized sheets; and pre-painted sheets, steel pipes, and tubular products.

