Terra Price Hits $93.20 on Top Exchanges (LUNA)

Terra (CURRENCY:LUNA) traded 5.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on December 27th. Terra has a total market cap of $33.84 billion and approximately $2.79 billion worth of Terra was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Terra has traded 14.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Terra coin can currently be purchased for approximately $93.20 or 0.00181608 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Terra alerts:

Tezos (XTZ) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.01 or 0.00009758 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001074 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00004518 BTC.

Umbrella Network (UMB) traded 16% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000681 BTC.

Apex (CPX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Golos Blockchain (GLS) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Luna Coin (LUNA) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Glasscoin (GLS) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00003092 BTC.

Elf Token (ELF) traded down 100% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Decimal (DEL) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000511 BTC.

Terra Coin Profile

Terra (CRYPTO:LUNA) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on September 10th, 2018. Terra’s total supply is 835,313,279 coins and its circulating supply is 363,062,362 coins. Terra’s official website is terra.money . Terra’s official Twitter account is @terra_money . Terra’s official message board is medium.com/terra-money

According to CryptoCompare, “Terra aims to build a new financial infrastructure that works better for everyone. The network is powered by a family of stablecoins, each pegged to major fiat currencies all algorithmically stabilized by Terra’s native token, Luna. Terra’s mission is to set money free by building open financial infrastructure. Luna, as the native staking asset from which the family of Terra stablecoins derives their stability, utility, and value, acts both as collateral for the entire Terra economy and as a staking token that secures the PoS network. Luna can be held and traded like a normal crypto asset, but can also be staked to accrue rewards in the network generated from transaction fees. Luna can also be used to make and vote on governance proposals. The family of Terra stablecoins is designed to achieve stability through consistent mining rewards with a contracting and expanding money supply. For example, if the system has detected that the price of a Terra currency has deviated from its peg, it applies pressure to normalize the price. Currently, the family of Terra stablecoins includes: KRT (Terra stablecoin pegged to Korean Won), UST (Terra stablecoin pegged to US Dollar), MNT (Terra stablecoin pegged to Mongolian Togrog), SDR (Terra stablecoin pegged to IMF SDR), with more being added in the future. “

Terra Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terra directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Terra should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Terra using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Terra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Terra and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.