Texas Permanent School Fund Decreases Position in Brady Co. (NYSE:BRC)

Texas Permanent School Fund cut its position in Brady Co. (NYSE:BRC) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 35,895 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 266 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Brady were worth $1,820,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BRC. Bbva USA bought a new stake in shares of Brady in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brady in the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Brady by 100.0% in the third quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Brady in the third quarter worth approximately $123,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of Brady by 15.6% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,294 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Brady alerts:

Shares of NYSE BRC opened at $53.80 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $52.50 and a 200 day moving average of $53.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.81. Brady Co. has a 12-month low of $44.92 and a 12-month high of $61.76.

Brady (NYSE:BRC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The industrial products company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $321.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $316.04 million. Brady had a net margin of 11.04% and a return on equity of 15.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Brady Co. will post 3.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Monday, January 10th will be given a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 7th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. Brady’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.00%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Brady from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th.

Brady Profile

Brady Corp. engages in the manufacture and market of specialty materials and identification solutions that determines and protects premises, products, and people. The firm operates through the Identification Solutions (IDS) and Workplace Safety (WPS) segments. The IDS segment offers industrial and healthcare identification products.

Read More: Hang Seng Index (HSI)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brady Co. (NYSE:BRC).

Receive News & Ratings for Brady Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brady and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.