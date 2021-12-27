Texas Permanent School Fund Has $1.95 Million Stake in M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC)

Texas Permanent School Fund grew its holdings in shares of M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 41,792 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 424 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in M.D.C. were worth $1,953,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of M.D.C. by 73.0% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 628 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of M.D.C. by 4.8% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 6,724 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of M.D.C. by 7.3% during the second quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC now owns 4,877 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of M.D.C. by 3.2% during the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 11,361 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $535,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of M.D.C. by 0.9% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 50,592 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,560,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MDC stock opened at $53.93 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.82. M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $41.19 and a one year high of $63.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.81 billion, a PE ratio of 7.06 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 8.19 and a quick ratio of 5.68.

M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The construction company reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. M.D.C. had a return on equity of 24.48% and a net margin of 11.14%. M.D.C.’s quarterly revenue was up 25.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.38 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.71%. This is a boost from M.D.C.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. M.D.C.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.19%.

In other M.D.C. news, Director David Siegel sold 7,441 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.10, for a total transaction of $380,235.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 23.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MDC. Raymond James reduced their price target on M.D.C. from $79.00 to $77.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut M.D.C. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, M.D.C. presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.75.

M.DC Holdings, Inc provides homebuilding and financial services. Its homebuilding operations consist of wholly owned subsidiary companies that generally purchase finished lots or develop lots to the extent necessary for the construction and sale primarily of single-family detached homes to first-time and first-time move-up homebuyers under the name Richmond American Homes.

