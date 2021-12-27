Texas Permanent School Fund Has $2.04 Million Stake in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE)

Texas Permanent School Fund lowered its stake in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE) by 7.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 16,472 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,252 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Cboe Global Markets were worth $2,040,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 8.6% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 12,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,503,000 after purchasing an additional 997 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its position in Cboe Global Markets by 50.1% in the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 37,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,482,000 after acquiring an additional 12,550 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Cboe Global Markets by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 130,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,498,000 after acquiring an additional 10,256 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Cboe Global Markets by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,551,000 after acquiring an additional 1,069 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd lifted its position in Cboe Global Markets by 32.2% in the 2nd quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 2,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after acquiring an additional 669 shares in the last quarter. 79.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cboe Global Markets alerts:

Several brokerages have issued reports on CBOE. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cboe Global Markets from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $139.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $150.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Compass Point upgraded shares of Cboe Global Markets from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $125.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $116.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $202.69.

In other news, CEO Edward T. Tilly sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.36, for a total value of $1,007,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Janet P. Froetscher sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.37, for a total transaction of $666,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 14,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,939,470. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of CBOE stock opened at $129.00 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $129.97 and a 200-day moving average of $124.58. The company has a market cap of $13.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.86 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a one year low of $87.00 and a one year high of $139.00.

Cboe Global Markets (NASDAQ:CBOE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $369.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $366.91 million. Cboe Global Markets had a net margin of 12.94% and a return on equity of 17.47%. The company’s revenue was up 26.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.11 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 5.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 29th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. Cboe Global Markets’s payout ratio is presently 45.93%.

Cboe Global Markets Profile

Cboe Global Markets, Inc engages in the provision of trading and investment solutions to investors. It operates through the following business segments: Options, North American Equities, Futures, European Equities, and Global FX. The Options segment includes options exchange business, which lists for trading options on market indexes (index options), as well as on non-exclusive multiply-listed options.

Read More: Fundamental Analysis – How It Helps Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CBOE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE).

Receive News & Ratings for Cboe Global Markets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cboe Global Markets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.