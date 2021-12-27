Texas Permanent School Fund Purchases 537 Shares of Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP)

Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its position in Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP) by 3.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,357 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 537 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Installed Building Products were worth $1,860,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc. bought a new position in Installed Building Products in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,955,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its stake in Installed Building Products by 4.5% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 22,301 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,390,000 after acquiring an additional 967 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its stake in Installed Building Products by 34.3% in the third quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 304,980 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,679,000 after acquiring an additional 77,975 shares during the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management increased its stake in Installed Building Products by 32.2% in the third quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 3,497 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $375,000 after acquiring an additional 851 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Radnor Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Installed Building Products by 51.3% in the third quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC now owns 3,525 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $378,000 after acquiring an additional 1,195 shares during the last quarter. 77.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Installed Building Products alerts:

In related news, CAO Todd R. Fry sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.43, for a total value of $69,215.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey W. Edwards sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.43, for a total transaction of $3,942,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 77,500 shares of company stock worth $10,236,305. 20.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:IBP opened at $139.02 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $4.13 billion, a PE ratio of 35.11 and a beta of 1.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $131.44 and its 200-day moving average is $122.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 2.36. Installed Building Products, Inc. has a 52 week low of $99.36 and a 52 week high of $141.10.

Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The construction company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $509.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $512.13 million. Installed Building Products had a return on equity of 43.68% and a net margin of 6.25%. Installed Building Products’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.21 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Installed Building Products, Inc. will post 5.24 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. Installed Building Products’s payout ratio is 30.30%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on IBP shares. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Installed Building Products from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Installed Building Products from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $166.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Zelman & Associates raised shares of Installed Building Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Installed Building Products in a research note on Sunday, November 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Installed Building Products from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $132.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.78.

Installed Building Products Company Profile

Installed Building Products, Inc engages in the business of installing insulation for the residential new construction market. Its products include garage doors, rain gutters, shower doors, closet shelving, and mirrors. The company was founded in 1977 and is headquartered in Columbus, OH.

Recommended Story: Asset Allocation

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP).

Receive News & Ratings for Installed Building Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Installed Building Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.