Texas Permanent School Fund Sells 1,034 Shares of Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP)

Texas Permanent School Fund lessened its holdings in Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 51,153 shares of the local business review company’s stock after selling 1,034 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Yelp were worth $1,905,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in Yelp in the second quarter worth $40,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in Yelp in the second quarter worth $43,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in Yelp in the second quarter worth $63,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Yelp in the third quarter worth $63,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Yelp by 99.8% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,398 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 1,198 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.43% of the company’s stock.

YELP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Yelp from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Yelp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Yelp from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Yelp from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.71.

Shares of YELP opened at $37.13 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.00 and a beta of 1.76. Yelp Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.58 and a 12-month high of $43.86. The company’s fifty day moving average is $37.25.

Yelp (NYSE:YELP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The local business review company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $269.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $261.87 million. Yelp had a net margin of 3.79% and a return on equity of 4.60%. The business’s revenue was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.01) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Yelp Inc. will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Vivek Patel sold 6,090 shares of Yelp stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.12, for a total value of $219,970.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Sam Eaton sold 4,169 shares of Yelp stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.65, for a total value of $152,793.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

Yelp, Inc operates a platform that connects consumers with local businesses in the United States and internationally. The company’s platform covers various local business categories, including restaurants, shopping, beauty and fitness, health, and other categories, as well as home, local, auto, professional, pets, events, real estate, and financial services.

