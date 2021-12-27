Texas Permanent School Fund Trims Stake in Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM)

Texas Permanent School Fund trimmed its holdings in shares of Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,526 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 152 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Gentherm were worth $1,985,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. CWM Advisors LLC grew its position in Gentherm by 3.1% during the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 5,940 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $422,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Gentherm by 4.9% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,922 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC lifted its stake in Gentherm by 4.9% during the second quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 4,154 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in Gentherm by 0.7% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 28,531 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,027,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BancorpSouth Bank lifted its stake in Gentherm by 2.3% during the second quarter. BancorpSouth Bank now owns 9,517 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $676,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.70% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Phillip Eyler sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.95, for a total transaction of $173,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.82% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on THRM. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Gentherm in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Seaport Research Partners began coverage on Gentherm in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. Roth Capital dropped their price target on Gentherm from $92.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on Gentherm in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Gentherm in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $94.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.14.

NASDAQ THRM opened at $82.43 on Monday. Gentherm Incorporated has a 1-year low of $60.89 and a 1-year high of $89.59. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $83.64 and a 200-day moving average of $80.25. The firm has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a PE ratio of 25.60 and a beta of 1.32.

Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The auto parts company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.14). Gentherm had a net margin of 9.88% and a return on equity of 19.02%. The business had revenue of $243.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $250.73 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Gentherm Incorporated will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gentherm Company Profile

Gentherm, Inc engages in the designing, development, manufacturing, and marketing of heating, cooling, and ventilating devices. It operates through the following business segments: Automotive and Medical. The Automotive segment designs, develops, produces, and sells automotive seat comfort systems, specialized automotive cable systems, and automotive and non-automotive thermal convenience products.

