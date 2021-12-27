Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.37 Billion

Brokerages expect Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) to announce sales of $3.37 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Textron’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.31 billion to $3.44 billion. Textron posted sales of $3.67 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 8.2%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Textron will report full year sales of $12.44 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $12.37 billion to $12.50 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $13.41 billion, with estimates ranging from $13.21 billion to $13.65 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Textron.

Textron (NYSE:TXT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The aerospace company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.17 billion. Textron had a net margin of 6.09% and a return on equity of 13.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.53 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Textron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $81.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Textron from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of Textron from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on shares of Textron from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Cowen upgraded shares of Textron from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.60.

TXT traded up $1.08 during trading on Monday, reaching $76.99. 728,674 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,162,262. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.97 billion, a PE ratio of 22.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.74. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $74.54 and its 200 day moving average is $71.54. Textron has a 12 month low of $44.36 and a 12 month high of $78.13.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 1st. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be issued a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.10%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. Textron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.35%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Textron in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in Textron by 418.8% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 524 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Textron in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Textron by 97.6% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 917 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Textron during the 3rd quarter valued at $64,000. 85.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Textron

Textron, Inc is a multi-industry company, which leverages global network of aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses to provide customers innovative solutions and services. The company operates its business through the following segments: Textron Aviation, Bell, Textron Systems, Industrial, and Finance.

