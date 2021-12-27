TFI International (NYSE:TFII) Sets New 1-Year High at $109.17

TFI International Inc. (NYSE:TFII) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $109.17 and last traded at $110.51, with a volume of 14 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $108.73.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of TFI International from C$165.00 to C$160.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of TFI International from $117.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Susquehanna assumed coverage on shares of TFI International in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $132.00 price target for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares assumed coverage on shares of TFI International in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $132.00 price target for the company. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on shares of TFI International from $112.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TFI International has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $123.68.

The stock has a market cap of $10.31 billion, a PE ratio of 19.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.61. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $106.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

TFI International (NYSE:TFII) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.16. TFI International had a net margin of 8.66% and a return on equity of 22.94%. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.94 EPS. TFI International’s revenue was up 123.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that TFI International Inc. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. This is an increase from TFI International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. TFI International’s payout ratio is 16.31%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in shares of TFI International by 4,259.0% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,681,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,992,000 after buying an additional 1,643,190 shares in the last quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TFI International by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,200,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,505,000 after purchasing an additional 14,100 shares in the last quarter. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of TFI International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,158,000. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in shares of TFI International by 21.9% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 151,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,499,000 after purchasing an additional 27,213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of TFI International by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 97,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,967,000 after purchasing an additional 10,746 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.94% of the company’s stock.

About TFI International (NYSE:TFII)

TFI International, Inc engages in the provision of freight transportation and logistics services. It operates through the following segments: Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload, Truckload, and Logistics. The Package and Courier segment consists of pickup, transport, and delivery of items across North America.

