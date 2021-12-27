The Alkaline Water Company Inc. (NYSE:WTER) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $15.00 Million

Equities research analysts predict that The Alkaline Water Company Inc. (NYSE:WTER) will announce sales of $15.00 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Alkaline Water’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $14.00 million and the highest is $16.00 million. Alkaline Water posted sales of $10.18 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 47.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Alkaline Water will report full-year sales of $62.38 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $62.37 million to $62.40 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $80.66 million, with estimates ranging from $74.00 million to $87.32 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Alkaline Water.

Alkaline Water (NYSE:WTER) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $15.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.00 million.

Shares of WTER stock traded down $0.03 on Wednesday, reaching $1.26. 4,091 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,819,951. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.60. Alkaline Water has a twelve month low of $0.93 and a twelve month high of $2.35.

About Alkaline Water

The Alkaline Water Co, Inc engages in the business of distributing, marketing and selling of bottled alkaline water in the Untied States of America. It offers retail consumers bottled alkaline water in 1-gallon, 3-liter, 1.5-liter, 1-liter, 700ml, and 500ml sizes under the trade name Alkaline88. The firm also offers retail consumers flavor infused bottled water in the 500-milliliter size in six flavors: Raspberry, Watermelon, Lemon, Lemon Lime, Peach Mango, and Blood Orange.

