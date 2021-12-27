The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Shares Bought by Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 8.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,981,756 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 147,163 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $103,983,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Coca-Cola by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 343,527,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,588,279,000 after buying an additional 3,940,364 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Coca-Cola by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 167,328,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,124,195,000 after buying an additional 3,191,797 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in Coca-Cola by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 66,609,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,604,214,000 after buying an additional 5,089,439 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Coca-Cola by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 59,732,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,222,339,000 after buying an additional 1,496,174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in Coca-Cola by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 48,263,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,611,557,000 after buying an additional 951,106 shares during the last quarter. 66.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Coca-Cola alerts:

NYSE KO traded up $0.24 on Monday, hitting $58.46. The company had a trading volume of 62,065 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,903,443. The Coca-Cola Company has a 12-month low of $48.11 and a 12-month high of $58.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $55.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.51. The company has a market capitalization of $252.51 billion, a PE ratio of 28.54, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.68.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.07. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 23.31% and a return on equity of 44.22%. The company had revenue of $10.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.55 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.28 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.35%.

KO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $55.00 price target on shares of Coca-Cola in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Coca-Cola in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group set a $63.00 target price on shares of Coca-Cola in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $59.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.29.

In other news, SVP Nancy Quan sold 18,206 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.82, for a total transaction of $1,034,464.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Brian John Smith sold 37,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.64, for a total transaction of $2,095,680.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 93,282 shares of company stock worth $5,319,662. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Co is the nonalcoholic beverage company, which engages in the manufacture, market, and sale of non-alcoholic beverages which include sparkling soft drinks, water, enhanced water and sports drinks, juice, dairy and plant-based beverages, tea and coffee and energy drinks. Its brands include Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Coca-Cola Zero, Fanta, Sprite, Minute Maid, Georgia, Powerade, Del Valle, Schweppes, Aquarius, Minute Maid Pulpy, Dasani, Simply, Glaceau Vitaminwater, Bonaqua, Gold Peak, Fuze Tea, Glaceau Smartwater, and Ice Dew.

Featured Story: Diluted Earnings Per Share

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO).

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.