The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) Holdings Raised by Rathbone Brothers plc

Rathbone Brothers plc increased its position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 682,037 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,124 shares during the period. Estée Lauder Companies makes up about 2.2% of Rathbone Brothers plc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Rathbone Brothers plc’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $204,563,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EL. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 2,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $743,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 140,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,602,000 after acquiring an additional 1,357 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 194,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,866,000 after acquiring an additional 14,473 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 70.8% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 9,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,123,000 after acquiring an additional 4,071 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. acquired a new position in Estée Lauder Companies during the 2nd quarter worth $18,131,000. 62.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Estée Lauder Companies alerts:

Shares of EL stock traded up $2.35 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $368.34. 1,995 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,226,048. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 12 month low of $231.97 and a 12 month high of $369.24. The company has a market cap of $132.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.36, a PEG ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $342.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $329.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.78.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.22. Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 17.83% and a return on equity of 43.78%. The company had revenue of $4.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.44 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. This is an increase from Estée Lauder Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 29th. Estée Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is 29.09%.

In related news, Director Lynn Forester sold 1,520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $361.37, for a total value of $549,282.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman William P. Lauder sold 18,579 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.70, for a total transaction of $6,125,496.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,089,104 shares of company stock worth $714,564,572 over the last 90 days. 13.95% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $360.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $375.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $347.00 to $342.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $384.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $350.38.

Estée Lauder Companies Profile

The Estée Lauder Companies, Inc engages in the manufacture of skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. It sells products under the following brand names: Estée Lauder, Clinique, Origins, MAC, Bobbi Brown, La Mer, Jo Malone London, Aveda and Too Faced. Its channels consist of department stores, multi-brand retailers, upscale perfumeries and pharmacies, and prestige salons and spas.

Featured Article: How to execute a trade ex-dividend strategy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL).

Receive News & Ratings for Estée Lauder Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Estée Lauder Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.