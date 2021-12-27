The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) Shares Acquired by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) by 7.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 17,296 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,146 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $5,187,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EL. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 2,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $743,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 140,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,602,000 after acquiring an additional 1,357 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 194,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,866,000 after acquiring an additional 14,473 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 70.8% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 9,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,123,000 after acquiring an additional 4,071 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. acquired a new position in Estée Lauder Companies during the 2nd quarter worth $18,131,000. 62.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Estée Lauder Companies news, major shareholder Lal Family Partners Lp sold 2,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.23, for a total value of $684,460,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Lynn Forester sold 1,520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $361.37, for a total value of $549,282.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,089,104 shares of company stock valued at $714,564,572 in the last three months. Insiders own 13.95% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on EL shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $384.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a report on Friday, September 10th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $375.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $393.00 to $439.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $350.38.

NYSE EL opened at $365.99 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $342.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $329.13. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 52-week low of $231.97 and a 52-week high of $369.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.78. The stock has a market cap of $131.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.36, a PEG ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.01.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $4.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.24 billion. Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 43.78% and a net margin of 17.83%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.44 EPS. On average, analysts predict that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 7.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 29th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. This is an increase from Estée Lauder Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.09%.

Estée Lauder Companies Company Profile

The Estée Lauder Companies, Inc engages in the manufacture of skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. It sells products under the following brand names: Estée Lauder, Clinique, Origins, MAC, Bobbi Brown, La Mer, Jo Malone London, Aveda and Too Faced. Its channels consist of department stores, multi-brand retailers, upscale perfumeries and pharmacies, and prestige salons and spas.

