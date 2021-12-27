The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust (NYSE:GRX) Declares None Dividend of $0.36

The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust (NYSE:GRX) announced a None dividend on Monday, December 20th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 30th will be given a dividend of 0.36 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, January 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 29th.

The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust has increased its dividend by 11.5% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 2 years.

Shares of NYSE:GRX opened at $13.43 on Monday. The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust has a 12 month low of $11.65 and a 12 month high of $14.25. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $13.21.

In other The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust news, insider Mario J. Gabelli acquired 470,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.00 per share, for a total transaction of $4,700,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust by 11.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 473,060 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $6,249,000 after purchasing an additional 48,180 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust by 5.8% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 210,382 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,779,000 after acquiring an additional 11,601 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $152,000.

The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust Company Profile

The Gabelli Healthcare and Wellness Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies primarily operating in the healthcare and wellness sector.

