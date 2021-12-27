The Howard Hughes Co. (NYSE:HHC) Insider James Carman Sells 257 Shares

The Howard Hughes Co. (NYSE:HHC) insider James Carman sold 257 shares of Howard Hughes stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.50, for a total value of $23,772.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

HHC stock traded up $1.37 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $100.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 309,156 shares, compared to its average volume of 242,951. The company has a market cap of $5.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -85.67 and a beta of 1.45. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $91.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $92.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The Howard Hughes Co. has a 12 month low of $76.13 and a 12 month high of $113.20.

Howard Hughes (NYSE:HHC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.32. Howard Hughes had a negative return on equity of 0.77% and a negative net margin of 7.70%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.70 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Howard Hughes Co. will post 0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Howard Hughes announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, November 4th that permits the company to repurchase $250.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to buy up to 5.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Howard Hughes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 21st.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Howard Hughes by 1.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,973,459 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $582,173,000 after acquiring an additional 75,579 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Howard Hughes by 1.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,606,590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $254,036,000 after acquiring an additional 28,187 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC grew its stake in Howard Hughes by 3.7% in the third quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,852,930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $162,706,000 after acquiring an additional 66,757 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Howard Hughes by 13.0% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,161,761 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $102,017,000 after acquiring an additional 133,489 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Howard Hughes by 35.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 734,083 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $71,544,000 after buying an additional 193,581 shares during the last quarter. 91.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Howard Hughes

The Howard Hughes Corp. engages in the development and management of commercial, residential, and mixed-use real estate. It operates through the following segments: Operating Assets, Master Planned Communities; Seaport District; and Strategic Developments. The Operating Assets segment consists retail, office, hospitality, and multi-family properties along with other real estate investments.

