The Howard Hughes Co. (NYSE:HHC) Shares Purchased by Karpas Strategies LLC

Karpas Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Howard Hughes Co. (NYSE:HHC) by 2.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,351 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. Karpas Strategies LLC’s holdings in Howard Hughes were worth $1,004,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in shares of Howard Hughes during the second quarter worth about $84,000. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Howard Hughes during the third quarter worth about $88,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Howard Hughes by 7.1% during the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 2,002 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $195,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Howard Hughes during the second quarter worth about $204,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Howard Hughes during the second quarter worth about $204,000. Institutional investors own 91.86% of the company’s stock.

Howard Hughes stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Monday, reaching $98.80. The company had a trading volume of 286 shares, compared to its average volume of 242,683. The Howard Hughes Co. has a 12-month low of $76.13 and a 12-month high of $113.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $91.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $92.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -85.12 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.68.

Howard Hughes (NYSE:HHC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.32. Howard Hughes had a negative net margin of 7.70% and a negative return on equity of 0.77%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.70 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that The Howard Hughes Co. will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Howard Hughes announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, November 4th that allows the company to buyback $250.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase up to 5.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Howard Hughes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 21st.

Howard Hughes Company Profile

The Howard Hughes Corp. engages in the development and management of commercial, residential, and mixed-use real estate. It operates through the following segments: Operating Assets, Master Planned Communities; Seaport District; and Strategic Developments. The Operating Assets segment consists retail, office, hospitality, and multi-family properties along with other real estate investments.

