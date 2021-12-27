The Joint Corp. (NASDAQ:JYNT) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.07 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that The Joint Corp. (NASDAQ:JYNT) will report $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Joint’s earnings. Joint posted earnings per share of $0.12 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 41.7%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Joint will report full-year earnings of $0.53 per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.49 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.40 to $0.58. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Joint.

Joint (NASDAQ:JYNT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $20.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.48 million. Joint had a net margin of 23.18% and a return on equity of 34.65%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.11 EPS.

Several brokerages have commented on JYNT. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Joint from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Maxim Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of Joint in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Joint from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Joint from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Joint presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.00.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in JYNT. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Joint by 100.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,014,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,028,000 after acquiring an additional 1,011,690 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Joint by 472.2% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 298,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,087,000 after buying an additional 246,694 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Joint by 36.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 908,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,265,000 after purchasing an additional 245,124 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Joint by 84.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 430,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,166,000 after acquiring an additional 196,735 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Joint by 54.9% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 258,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,659,000 after acquiring an additional 91,447 shares during the period. 88.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JYNT stock opened at $64.69 on Monday. Joint has a 52 week low of $24.96 and a 52 week high of $111.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $80.71 and a 200 day moving average of $86.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $932.38 million, a PE ratio of 54.36 and a beta of 1.23.

The Joint Corp. (United States) engages in the development, ownership, operation, support and management of chiropractic clinics. It operates through two segments: Corporate Clinics and Franchise Operations. The Corporate Clinics segment comprises of the operating activities of the company owned or managed clinics.

