The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) Shares Sold by LSV Asset Management

LSV Asset Management cut its stake in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) by 8.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,839,816 shares of the company’s stock after selling 946,525 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned approximately 0.80% of Kraft Heinz worth $362,302,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in KHC. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 8,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Seeyond grew its stake in Kraft Heinz by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Seeyond now owns 70,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,879,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Investment Management of Virginia LLC grew its stake in Kraft Heinz by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Investment Management of Virginia LLC now owns 11,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Kraft Heinz by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 7,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cribstone Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Kraft Heinz by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC now owns 35,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,441,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. 61.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Kraft Heinz alerts:

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on KHC shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Kraft Heinz in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet raised Kraft Heinz from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Guggenheim cut Kraft Heinz from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.70.

Shares of KHC traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $35.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 37,417 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,213,553. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.07. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 1-year low of $31.60 and a 1-year high of $44.95.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $6.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.08 billion. Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 7.21% and a net margin of 8.76%. Kraft Heinz’s revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, November 26th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 24th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.53%. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio is presently 85.56%.

In other Kraft Heinz news, SVP Lande Rashida La sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.77, for a total transaction of $675,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Global Food Holdings Lp 3G sold 30,596,465 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.75, for a total value of $1,093,823,623.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Kraft Heinz Company Profile

The Kraft Heinz Co engages in the manufacture and market of food and beverage products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada and International. Its brands include Oscar Meyer, Velveeta, Smart Ones, Caprisun, Kool-Aid, Golden circle and Honig. The company was founded on July 2, 2015 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

Featured Article: What is the NASDAQ Stock Market?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC).

Receive News & Ratings for Kraft Heinz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kraft Heinz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.