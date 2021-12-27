The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) Shares Acquired by Davidson Investment Advisors

Davidson Investment Advisors raised its holdings in shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 408,838 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,078 shares during the period. Davidson Investment Advisors’ holdings in Mosaic were worth $14,604,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MOS. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Mosaic by 149.4% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 863 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 517 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its stake in Mosaic by 110.6% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 792 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in Mosaic during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Credit Agricole S A bought a new stake in Mosaic during the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in Mosaic by 85.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,716 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 793 shares in the last quarter. 73.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE MOS opened at $39.18 on Monday. The Mosaic Company has a twelve month low of $21.40 and a twelve month high of $43.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.85 billion, a PE ratio of 8.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.75. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.61.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.55 by ($0.20). Mosaic had a return on equity of 13.78% and a net margin of 16.34%. The business had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.23 EPS. Mosaic’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Mosaic Company will post 5.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be issued a $0.112 dividend. This is a boost from Mosaic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio is 6.40%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MOS. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Mosaic from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Piper Sandler began coverage on Mosaic in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup lowered Mosaic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America boosted their target price on Mosaic from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on Mosaic in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.71.

In other Mosaic news, insider S.A. Vale sold 34,176,574 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.84, for a total value of $1,259,064,986.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Mosaic Company Profile

The Mosaic Co engages in the production and marketing of concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients. The company operates its businesses through it’s wholly and majority owned subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. The Phosphates segment owns and operates mines and production facilities in North America which produces concentrated phosphate crop nutrients and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients, and concentrated crop nutrients.

