The New Germany Fund, Inc. (GF) to Issue Dividend of $4.92 on January 28th

The New Germany Fund, Inc. (NYSE:GF) announced a dividend on Thursday, December 23rd, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of 4.9188 per share by the investment management company on Friday, January 28th. This represents a yield of 30.34%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 29th.

The New Germany Fund has increased its dividend payment by 230.9% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

GF opened at $19.88 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.34. The New Germany Fund has a 52-week low of $18.24 and a 52-week high of $21.69.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in The New Germany Fund stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in The New Germany Fund, Inc. (NYSE:GF) by 10.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,966 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 762 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in The New Germany Fund were worth $157,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

About The New Germany Fund

The New Germany Fund Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by Deutsche Investment Management Americas Inc The fund is managed by Deutsche Asset Management International GmbH. It invests in the public equity markets of Germany. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

