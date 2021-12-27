The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) Shares Bought by Brookstone Capital Management

Brookstone Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 96,522 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 14,785 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Southern were worth $6,034,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Southern during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Southern during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Canton Hathaway LLC grew its stake in Southern by 41.0% during the 3rd quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 705 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Southern during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new position in Southern during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000. 59.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Kimberly S. Greene sold 66,121 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.54, for a total value of $4,465,812.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.05, for a total value of $157,625.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 77,971 shares of company stock valued at $5,214,694. 0.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Guggenheim upgraded Southern from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Southern from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Scotiabank downgraded Southern from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Mizuho upgraded Southern from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Southern from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.45.

Shares of NYSE:SO opened at $66.54 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $70.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.51, a P/E/G ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The Southern Company has a 52 week low of $56.69 and a 52 week high of $68.21. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.75.

Southern (NYSE:SO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.01. Southern had a return on equity of 11.38% and a net margin of 13.40%. The business had revenue of $6.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.22 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that The Southern Company will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 93.29%.

Southern Company Profile

The Southern Co is a holding company. The firm engages in the sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Electric Operating Companies, Southern Power and Southern Company Gas. The Traditional Electric Operating Companies segment refers to vertically integrated utilities that own generation, transmission and distribution facilities, and supplies electric services in the states of Alabama, Georgia, Florida, and Mississippi.

