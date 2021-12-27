The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) Shares Sold by Nwam LLC

Nwam LLC reduced its holdings in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 9,337 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 780 shares during the quarter. Nwam LLC’s holdings in Southern were worth $579,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SO. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Southern during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Southern during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Canton Hathaway LLC increased its position in shares of Southern by 41.0% during the 3rd quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 705 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Southern during the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Southern during the 2nd quarter valued at $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.23% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SO. Scotiabank cut Southern from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Mizuho upgraded Southern from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Guggenheim upgraded Southern from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Southern from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Southern from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Southern currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.45.

In related news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of Southern stock in a transaction on Friday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.65, for a total transaction of $156,625.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Daniel S. Tucker sold 2,350 shares of Southern stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.62, for a total value of $149,507.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 77,971 shares of company stock valued at $5,214,694. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Southern stock opened at $66.54 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $70.52 billion, a PE ratio of 23.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.48. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The Southern Company has a 12 month low of $56.69 and a 12 month high of $68.21.

Southern (NYSE:SO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $6.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.15 billion. Southern had a return on equity of 11.38% and a net margin of 13.40%. Southern’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.22 earnings per share. Analysts expect that The Southern Company will post 3.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were given a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.97%. Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 93.29%.

Southern Company Profile

The Southern Co is a holding company. The firm engages in the sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Electric Operating Companies, Southern Power and Southern Company Gas. The Traditional Electric Operating Companies segment refers to vertically integrated utilities that own generation, transmission and distribution facilities, and supplies electric services in the states of Alabama, Georgia, Florida, and Mississippi.

