The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Stock Holdings Boosted by Shell Asset Management Co.

Shell Asset Management Co. grew its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 186,438 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,685 shares during the period. Walt Disney comprises approximately 0.7% of Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $31,540,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Walt Disney in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Walt Disney during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Financial Insights Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the second quarter worth $37,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP bought a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the second quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Financial Enhancement Group LLC boosted its position in Walt Disney by 260.6% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 238 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on DIS shares. Loop Capital dropped their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $205.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $128.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Bank of America reduced their price target on Walt Disney from $223.00 to $191.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Walt Disney from $200.00 to $191.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Walt Disney from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Walt Disney currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $196.93.

Shares of DIS stock opened at $153.11 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The Walt Disney Company has a 12 month low of $142.04 and a 12 month high of $203.02. The stock has a market cap of $278.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 140.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $158.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $170.94.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.13). Walt Disney had a net margin of 2.96% and a return on equity of 4.86%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.20) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

