Theta Fuel Market Capitalization Achieves $1.26 Billion (TFUEL)

Theta Fuel (CURRENCY:TFUEL) traded 6.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on December 27th. One Theta Fuel coin can now be purchased for about $0.24 or 0.00000459 BTC on popular exchanges. Theta Fuel has a market cap of $1.26 billion and $52.99 million worth of Theta Fuel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Theta Fuel has traded 29.7% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Theta Fuel alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $119.40 or 0.00230542 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00003305 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.04 or 0.00029043 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $273.40 or 0.00527890 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $41.09 or 0.00079339 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.24 or 0.00008194 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000502 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0803 or 0.00000155 BTC.

Theta Fuel Coin Profile

Theta Fuel uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on March 15th, 2019. Theta Fuel’s total supply is 5,301,214,400 coins. Theta Fuel’s official website is www.thetatoken.org . The Reddit community for Theta Fuel is /r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Theta Fuel’s official Twitter account is @Theta_Network and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Theta Fuel is medium.com/theta-network/theta-fuel-the-operational-token-of-the-theta-network-2f6823e2182e

According to CryptoCompare, “The Theta Network and protocol aim to solve various challenges the video streaming industry faces today. First, tokens on the Theta blockchain are used as an incentive to encourage individual users to share their redundant computing and bandwidth resources as caching or relay nodes for video streams. This improves the quality of stream delivery and solves the “last-mile” delivery problem, the main bottleneck for traditional content delivery pipelines, especially for high-resolution high bitrate 4k, and 8k. Second, with sufficient network density, the majority of viewers will pull streams from peering caching nodes, allowing video platforms to significantly reduce content delivery network (CDN) costs. More importantly, by introducing tokens as an end-user incentive mechanism the Theta Network allows video platforms to deepen viewer engagement, drive incremental revenues “

Buying and Selling Theta Fuel

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Theta Fuel directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Theta Fuel should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Theta Fuel using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Theta Fuel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Theta Fuel and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.