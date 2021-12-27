TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) Upgraded by Zelman & Associates to Buy

Zelman & Associates upgraded shares of TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Truist increased their target price on TopBuild from $253.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Stephens increased their target price on TopBuild from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised TopBuild from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $231.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Benchmark raised TopBuild from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $275.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their price target on TopBuild from $253.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $275.67.

NYSE:BLD opened at $275.74 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.83. TopBuild has a 52-week low of $178.03 and a 52-week high of $284.01. The firm has a market cap of $9.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.93 and a beta of 1.54. The business’s fifty day moving average is $264.42 and its 200 day moving average is $227.00.

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The construction company reported $2.95 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.05 by ($0.10). TopBuild had a return on equity of 22.67% and a net margin of 10.06%. The business had revenue of $845.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $887.73 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.10 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that TopBuild will post 10.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO John S. Peterson sold 4,315 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.84, for a total transaction of $1,142,784.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert M. Buck sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.33, for a total transaction of $546,660.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 10,315 shares of company stock valued at $2,747,285. 0.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in TopBuild by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 156,347 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,021,000 after acquiring an additional 887 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in TopBuild by 3.3% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 49,696 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $12,101,000 after buying an additional 1,566 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in TopBuild by 5.3% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,102 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in TopBuild by 88.3% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 7,251 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,485,000 after buying an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in TopBuild during the third quarter worth about $2,048,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.12% of the company’s stock.

About TopBuild

TopBuild Corp. is an installer and distributor of insulation products and other building products to the U.S. construction industry. It operates through two segments: Installation and Distribution. The Installation segment provides insulation installation services nationwide through its TruTeam contractor services business branches located in the U.S.

