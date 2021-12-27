Tornado Cash Price Tops $42.05 on Major Exchanges (TORN)

Tornado Cash (CURRENCY:TORN) traded up 1.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on December 27th. One Tornado Cash coin can now be purchased for approximately $42.05 or 0.00081194 BTC on exchanges. Tornado Cash has a total market cap of $46.25 million and $6.72 million worth of Tornado Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Tornado Cash has traded 15.9% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001932 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00001828 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $32.64 or 0.00063030 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4,077.79 or 0.07873550 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.68 or 0.00078549 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.55 or 0.00055125 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51,763.41 or 0.99946644 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.12 or 0.00007960 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About Tornado Cash

Tornado Cash launched on December 18th, 2020. Tornado Cash’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,099,795 coins. Tornado Cash’s official Twitter account is @TornadoCash

According to CryptoCompare, “Tornado Cash is completely decentralized, controlled and governed by its community. By acquiring TORN tokens, users can participate by voting on governance proposals and weighing in on the evolution of the protocol. “

Tornado Cash Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tornado Cash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tornado Cash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Tornado Cash using one of the exchanges listed above.

