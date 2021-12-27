Transcat (NASDAQ:TRNS) Shares Gap Up to $92.90

Transcat, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNS)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $92.90, but opened at $95.77. Transcat shares last traded at $95.73, with a volume of 140 shares trading hands.

Several analysts have weighed in on TRNS shares. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on Transcat from $72.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on Transcat from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Transcat from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Transcat has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.64.

The company has a market cap of $716.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.88, a PEG ratio of 6.66 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The business has a fifty day moving average of $87.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.26.

Transcat (NASDAQ:TRNS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $50.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.20 million. Transcat had a return on equity of 15.31% and a net margin of 6.11%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Transcat, Inc. will post 1.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Transcat news, insider Scott Deverell sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.76, for a total transaction of $47,880.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard J. Harrison sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.38, for a total value of $135,570.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 38,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,323,420 in the last ninety days. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its position in shares of Transcat by 157.5% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,545 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 945 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Transcat by 30.4% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 631 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new stake in shares of Transcat in the third quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Transcat by 140.1% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 809 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Transcat by 415.6% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,160 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 935 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.54% of the company’s stock.

About Transcat (NASDAQ:TRNS)

Transcat, Inc engages in provision of calibration and laboratory instrument services. It operates through the Service and Distribution segments. The Service segment offers calibration, repair, inspection, analytical qualifications, preventive maintenance, consulting, and other related services. The Distribution segment distributes professional grade test, measurement, and control instrumentation.

