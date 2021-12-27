Transcat (NASDAQ:TRNS) Shares Gap Up to $92.90

Transcat, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNS)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $92.90, but opened at $95.77. Transcat shares last traded at $95.73, with a volume of 140 shares trading hands.

A number of research firms have weighed in on TRNS. Zacks Investment Research cut Transcat from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. HC Wainwright raised their price target on Transcat from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their price target on Transcat from $72.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Transcat currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.64.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.26. The company has a market cap of $716.56 million, a PE ratio of 61.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.66 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Transcat (NASDAQ:TRNS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.03. Transcat had a return on equity of 15.31% and a net margin of 6.11%. The company had revenue of $50.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Transcat, Inc. will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Transcat news, insider Scott Deverell sold 500 shares of Transcat stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.76, for a total value of $47,880.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Richard J. Harrison sold 1,500 shares of Transcat stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.38, for a total value of $135,570.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 38,000 shares of company stock worth $3,323,420. Corporate insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its holdings in Transcat by 157.5% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,545 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 945 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Transcat by 30.4% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 631 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new stake in Transcat in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Transcat by 140.1% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 809 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Transcat by 415.6% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,160 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 935 shares in the last quarter. 67.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Transcat Company Profile (NASDAQ:TRNS)

Transcat, Inc engages in provision of calibration and laboratory instrument services. It operates through the Service and Distribution segments. The Service segment offers calibration, repair, inspection, analytical qualifications, preventive maintenance, consulting, and other related services. The Distribution segment distributes professional grade test, measurement, and control instrumentation.

