Transcodium Trading 61.1% Higher Over Last 7 Days (TNS)

Transcodium (CURRENCY:TNS) traded up 42.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on December 26th. Transcodium has a market capitalization of $298,342.64 and approximately $872.00 worth of Transcodium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Transcodium coin can now be bought for $0.0035 or 0.00000007 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Transcodium has traded up 61.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.86 or 0.00005609 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001231 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001962 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.16 or 0.00045475 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001964 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.89 or 0.00007633 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Transcodium Profile

Transcodium (CRYPTO:TNS) is a coin. Transcodium’s total supply is 85,900,000 coins and its circulating supply is 85,842,616 coins. Transcodium’s official website is transcodium.com . Transcodium’s official Twitter account is @transcodium and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Transcodium aims to provide the first peer-to-peer decentralized file editing, transcoding and distribution platform with high quality and reliable computational power at a very affordable price. This will create a global market for users, willing to rent their idle machines to be used as workers. Further, at the end of the processing, the worker (processor) will be rewarded with the TNS Tokens. “

Transcodium Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Transcodium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Transcodium should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Transcodium using one of the exchanges listed above.

