Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Buys 1,420 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 0.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 191,337 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after buying an additional 1,420 shares during the quarter. Netflix comprises approximately 0.7% of Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Netflix were worth $116,781,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 434.8% in the third quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 15,712 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $9,590,000 after purchasing an additional 12,774 shares in the last quarter. One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Netflix in the third quarter worth $215,000. Camden Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 5.1% in the third quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 1,556 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $950,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Wade G W & Inc. lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 2.0% in the third quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 6,333 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $3,865,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 59.5% in the third quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 335 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. 79.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Atlantic Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $690.00 to $780.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $656.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $451.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Wolfe Research upped their price target on shares of Netflix from $625.00 to $706.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Netflix from $600.00 to $705.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Netflix presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $668.11.

In related news, COO Gregory K. Peters sold 7,058 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $700.00, for a total value of $4,940,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 2,472 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $700.19, for a total transaction of $1,730,869.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 125,070 shares of company stock valued at $79,525,491 in the last three months. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

NFLX stock opened at $614.09 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $272.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Netflix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $478.54 and a 12 month high of $700.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $644.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $585.05.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $7.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.48 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 17.64% and a return on equity of 38.03%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.74 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Netflix Profile

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

