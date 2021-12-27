Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Buys 2,170 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its holdings in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 771,892 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,170 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $83,264,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of AbbVie by 4.7% during the third quarter. Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 26,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,895,000 after acquiring an additional 1,215 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 14.7% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 171,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,319,000 after purchasing an additional 21,997 shares during the period. S&T Bank PA lifted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 4.4% during the second quarter. S&T Bank PA now owns 107,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,124,000 after purchasing an additional 4,487 shares during the period. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 7.1% during the second quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 157,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,728,000 after purchasing an additional 10,455 shares during the period. Finally, Hedeker Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 17.8% during the third quarter. Hedeker Wealth LLC now owns 26,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,831,000 after purchasing an additional 3,966 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.86% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Vice Chairman Laura J. Schumacher sold 181,670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.24, for a total transaction of $23,660,700.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeffrey Ryan Stewart sold 2,152 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.00, for a total value of $275,456.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 478,364 shares of company stock valued at $59,793,977. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on ABBV. Truist boosted their price target on AbbVie from $118.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on AbbVie from $124.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Barclays increased their target price on AbbVie from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on AbbVie from $116.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $131.29.

ABBV opened at $133.09 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $118.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $115.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $235.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.82. AbbVie Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.81 and a 12 month high of $133.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.45, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $3.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.22 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $14.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.30 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 166.05% and a net margin of 13.66%. AbbVie’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.83 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.69 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be given a dividend of $1.41 per share. This is an increase from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $5.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.24%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 123.81%.

AbbVie Profile

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology; oncology, including blood cancers; virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease; metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis; pain associated with endometriosis; and other serious health conditions.

