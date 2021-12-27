Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Has $55.01 Million Stock Position in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 0.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 639,966 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,860 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $55,011,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Key Financial Inc lifted its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 2,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. ELCO Management Co. LLC increased its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. ELCO Management Co. LLC now owns 10,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $886,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co increased its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 39,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,351,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. Pavion Blue Capital LLC increased its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Pavion Blue Capital LLC now owns 4,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 12,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,067,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.62% of the company’s stock.

RTX stock opened at $84.90 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.23. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 52 week low of $65.02 and a 52 week high of $92.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $86.73 and its 200 day moving average is $86.41. The firm has a market cap of $127.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.39.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $16.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.36 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 5.20% and a return on equity of 8.13%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.58 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.19 EPS for the current year.

Raytheon Technologies declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Tuesday, December 7th that permits the company to buyback $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to buy up to 4.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th were issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. Raytheon Technologies’s payout ratio is 92.73%.

In other news, EVP Michael R. Dumais sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.54, for a total value of $271,620.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $91.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $100.91.

About Raytheon Technologies

Raytheon Technologies Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of aerospace and defense systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers. It operates through the following segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt and Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence and Space, and Raytheon Missiles and Defense.

