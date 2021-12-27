Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Has $63.43 Million Position in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina reduced its holdings in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 164,801 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,100 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Moderna were worth $63,425,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of MRNA. Corbenic Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Moderna during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Moderna during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Girard Partners LTD. acquired a new stake in Moderna during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Moderna by 1,785.7% during the second quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 132 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in Moderna during the third quarter worth about $38,000. 55.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Moderna stock opened at $249.99 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $101.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Moderna, Inc. has a twelve month low of $102.66 and a twelve month high of $497.49. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $289.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $320.19.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $7.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.49 by ($1.79). The company had revenue of $4.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.29 billion. Moderna had a net margin of 59.69% and a return on equity of 121.61%. The firm’s revenue was up 3065.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.59) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Moderna, Inc. will post 26.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MRNA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Moderna in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $304.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Moderna in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Moderna from $337.00 to $313.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $395.00 price objective on shares of Moderna in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Moderna to $348.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $244.31.

In other Moderna news, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.23, for a total transaction of $2,864,070.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Stephen Hoge sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.86, for a total transaction of $1,129,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 435,250 shares of company stock worth $129,763,695. Company insiders own 19.40% of the company’s stock.

Moderna, Inc engages in the development of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its product pipeline includes the following modalities: prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

