TrezarCoin (TZC) Price Down 1.5% This Week

TrezarCoin (CURRENCY:TZC) traded up 4.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on December 26th. TrezarCoin has a market cap of $325,178.81 and approximately $52.00 worth of TrezarCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TrezarCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, TrezarCoin has traded down 1.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get TrezarCoin alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $50,832.89 or 0.99785233 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.79 or 0.00062404 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $150.86 or 0.00296145 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $235.96 or 0.00463183 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.44 or 0.00004782 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $79.53 or 0.00156127 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.30 or 0.00012364 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.89 or 0.00009589 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001618 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00001869 BTC.

TrezarCoin Profile

TrezarCoin (TZC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the MultipleAlgorithms hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 3rd, 2017. TrezarCoin’s total supply is 267,988,050 coins and its circulating supply is 255,988,050 coins. The official website for TrezarCoin is trezarcoin.com . The Reddit community for TrezarCoin is /r/TrezarCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . TrezarCoin’s official Twitter account is @TrezarCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “TrezorCoin is a proof of work cryptocurrency supporting multi-algo mining through PoS and PoW. It uses NeoScrypt PoW, Sha256d PoS and BLAKE2s for Blockhashing and has implemented 0% PoS by Ghostlander. “

TrezarCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrezarCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TrezarCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TrezarCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for TrezarCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TrezarCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.