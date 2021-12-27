Trilogy Metals (TSE:TMQ) Rating Increased to Speculative Buy at TD Securities

TD Securities upgraded shares of Trilogy Metals (TSE:TMQ) from a hold rating to a speculative buy rating in a research note released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has C$3.50 price target on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on TMQ. National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on Trilogy Metals to C$4.25 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 10th. National Bankshares cut their price target on Trilogy Metals from C$4.75 to C$4.25 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Scotiabank set a C$3.50 price objective on Trilogy Metals and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$3.90.

TSE TMQ opened at C$2.17 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$2.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$2.60. Trilogy Metals has a 52-week low of C$1.84 and a 52-week high of C$3.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 13.06 and a current ratio of 13.06. The stock has a market cap of C$313.46 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.07.

Trilogy Metals (TSE:TMQ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 5th. The company reported C($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.01) by C($0.05). On average, analysts predict that Trilogy Metals will post -0.06 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Janice Alayne Stairs sold 12,835 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2.45, for a total transaction of C$31,482.97. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 285,823 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$701,095.24. Also, Senior Officer Elaine Sanders sold 125,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$2.75, for a total value of C$343,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,476,874 shares in the company, valued at C$4,054,905.25. Insiders have sold a total of 138,235 shares of company stock worth $375,659 in the last three months.

Trilogy Metals Inc, a base metals exploration company, explores for and develops mineral properties in the United States. It principally holds interests in the Upper Kobuk mineral projects that include the Arctic, which contains polymetallic volcanogenic massive sulfide deposits; and Bornite that contains carbonate-hosted copper – cobalt deposits covering an area of approximately 426,690 acres located in the Ambler mining district in Northwest Alaska.

