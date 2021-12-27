Truegame Hits Market Capitalization of $85,134.66 (TGAME)

Truegame (CURRENCY:TGAME) traded 2.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on December 27th. In the last week, Truegame has traded up 14.5% against the U.S. dollar. Truegame has a market capitalization of $85,134.66 and $3,039.00 worth of Truegame was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Truegame coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Truegame alerts:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.78 or 0.00005421 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001242 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001950 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.83 or 0.00046483 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001952 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.86 or 0.00007538 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Truegame Coin Profile

Truegame (TGAME) is a coin. It launched on May 11th, 2018. Truegame’s total supply is 101,945,017 coins and its circulating supply is 82,575,464 coins. Truegame’s official Twitter account is @truegameSRL and its Facebook page is accessible here . Truegame’s official website is ico.truegame.io . The official message board for Truegame is medium.com/truegame

According to CryptoCompare, “Truegame is a blockchain-based online game room for lotteries and gambling. It enables you to participate securely in smart contract lotteries, win valuable prizes and prize money in instant ticket games, play dice, and many other smart contract games. We are continuously updating our games collection, and each game is based on smart contracts and open source code. “

Buying and Selling Truegame

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Truegame directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Truegame should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Truegame using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Truegame Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Truegame and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.