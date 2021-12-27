Trust Asset Management LLC Has $21.34 Million Stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 150,839 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,490 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises about 2.9% of Trust Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Trust Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $21,344,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Apple by 2.2% during the second quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 1,486,454 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $203,585,000 after acquiring an additional 32,063 shares during the period. United Fire Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Apple during the second quarter worth about $4,931,000. Fernwood Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Apple by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Fernwood Investment Management LLC now owns 65,432 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $8,962,000 after purchasing an additional 1,201 shares during the period. Axel Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Apple in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,191,000. Finally, Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 6.5% in the second quarter. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 36,900 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $5,053,000 after buying an additional 2,246 shares in the last quarter. 56.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AAPL opened at $176.28 on Monday. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $116.21 and a 12-month high of $182.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.89 trillion, a P/E ratio of 31.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $159.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $149.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.24. The business had revenue of $83.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.94 billion. Apple had a net margin of 25.88% and a return on equity of 144.13%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.73 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 5.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 8th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 5th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.50%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.66%.

In other Apple news, insider Chris Kondo sold 9,005 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $1,350,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.68, for a total value of $3,717,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 473,347 shares of company stock worth $67,822,283 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

AAPL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $180.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $169.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Friday, October 29th. Wedbush upgraded Apple to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $185.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. UBS Group set a $175.00 price objective on Apple in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $210.00 target price on Apple and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Apple presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $173.06.

Apple Company Profile

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

