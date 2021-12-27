Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.23 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) will post ($0.23) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Ten analysts have issued estimates for Twilio’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.19) and the lowest is ($0.25). Twilio posted earnings of $0.04 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 675%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Twilio will report full-year earnings of ($0.27) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.29) to ($0.23). For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($0.13) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.29) to $0.09. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Twilio.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The technology company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $740.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $684.10 million. Twilio had a negative net margin of 32.89% and a negative return on equity of 5.56%. The firm’s revenue was up 65.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.58) earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on TWLO shares. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Twilio in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Twilio from $450.00 to $390.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on Twilio from $460.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Twilio from $430.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Twilio from $450.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $450.46.

In other Twilio news, Director Richard L. Dalzell sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.88, for a total value of $255,880.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Karyn Smith sold 465 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.29, for a total value of $146,144.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 83,958 shares of company stock valued at $26,026,040. 4.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Twilio by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,978,417 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,327,253,000 after purchasing an additional 152,151 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Twilio by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,916,063 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,908,515,000 after acquiring an additional 266,826 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in Twilio by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 6,109,161 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,949,128,000 after acquiring an additional 284,171 shares during the period. Sands Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Twilio by 20.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 5,451,329 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,739,247,000 after acquiring an additional 920,349 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Twilio by 39.2% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,918,553 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,938,697,000 after acquiring an additional 1,384,055 shares during the period. 77.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Twilio stock opened at $267.17 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $47.64 billion, a PE ratio of -54.08 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 9.57 and a current ratio of 9.57. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $295.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $337.52. Twilio has a one year low of $235.00 and a one year high of $457.30.

About Twilio

Twilio, Inc engages in the development of communications software, cloud-based platform, and services. Its products include Twilio flex, messaging, programmable voice, programmable video, elastic SIP trunking, and IoT. The company was founded by John Wolthuis, Jeffery G. Lawson, and Evan Cooke in March 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

