U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires New Position in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 1,568 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $447,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 403 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,974 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,036,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 1,953 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $557,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,235 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $923,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 35.6% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 137 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.61% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ADSK opened at $280.99 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $61.81 billion, a PE ratio of 47.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.40. Autodesk, Inc. has a twelve month low of $245.05 and a twelve month high of $344.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. The company’s 50 day moving average is $293.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $297.24.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The software company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. Autodesk had a net margin of 31.31% and a return on equity of 51.01%. Autodesk’s revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Autodesk, Inc. will post 2.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 109 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.88, for a total value of $28,653.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 4,724 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.27, for a total transaction of $1,210,619.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,998 shares of company stock worth $1,284,780 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on ADSK. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Autodesk from $380.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Autodesk from $370.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 29th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $450.00 to $440.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $363.00 to $343.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Guggenheim reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Thursday, November 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $333.31.

Autodesk, Inc engages in the design of software and services. Its products include AutoCAD, BIM 360, Civil 3D, Fusion 360, InfraWorks, Inventor, Maya, PlanGrid, Revit, Shotgun, 3ds Max. The firm also offers product development and manufacturing software, which provides manufacturers in automotive, transportation, industrial machinery, consumer products, and building product industries with comprehensive digital design, engineering, and production solutions; architecture, engineering, and construction software improves the way buildings, factories, and infrastructure are designed, built, and used; and digital media and entertainment, which consists of tools for digital sculpting, modeling, animation, effects, rendering, and compositing for design visualization, visual effects, and games production.

