U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 3,077 GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 3,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $540,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GME. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in GameStop by 1,030.8% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC purchased a new stake in GameStop in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in GameStop in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of GameStop by 103.9% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 190 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 5,057 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of GameStop by 265.3% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 162 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.98% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on GME shares. Ascendiant Capital Markets restated a “sell” rating on shares of GameStop in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of GameStop from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of GameStop from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $135.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, GameStop currently has an average rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $58.75.

GameStop stock opened at $152.14 on Monday. GameStop Corp. has a 1-year low of $17.08 and a 1-year high of $483.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -73.85 and a beta of -2.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $186.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $187.48.

GameStop (NYSE:GME) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 8th. The company reported ($1.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by ($0.87). GameStop had a negative net margin of 2.61% and a negative return on equity of 8.05%. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.53) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that GameStop Corp. will post -1.77 EPS for the current year.

GameStop Company Profile

GameStop Corp. engages in the retail of multichannel video game, consumer electronics, and wireless services. It operates through the following segments: United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The United States segment includes the retail operations and electronic commerce websites www.gamestop.com and www.thinkgeek.com, Game Informer magazine, and Kongregate.

