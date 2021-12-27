U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $421,000 in RiverNorth Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RIV)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of RiverNorth Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RIV) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 24,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $421,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of RIV. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of RiverNorth Opportunities Fund by 16.7% during the second quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of RiverNorth Opportunities Fund by 26.3% during the third quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 15,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 3,211 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of RiverNorth Opportunities Fund during the second quarter worth about $358,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of RiverNorth Opportunities Fund by 38.3% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 22,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,000 after buying an additional 6,170 shares during the period. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of RiverNorth Opportunities Fund by 18.4% during the second quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 31,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $584,000 after buying an additional 4,936 shares during the period.

In related news, insider Stephen Andrew O’neill bought 16,557 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.81 per share, for a total transaction of $278,323.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

RIV stock opened at $15.98 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $16.96 and a 200-day moving average of $17.64. RiverNorth Opportunities Fund, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.79 and a fifty-two week high of $18.75.

About RiverNorth Opportunities Fund

RiverNorth Opportunities Fund, Inc was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

