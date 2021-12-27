U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $394,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF during the third quarter valued at $26,000. First National Bank of South Miami purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF during the third quarter valued at $37,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF during the third quarter valued at $41,000. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF during the second quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Greenline Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF during the second quarter valued at $47,000.

Get Vanguard Health Care ETF alerts:

Shares of VHT opened at $264.82 on Monday. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 1-year low of $216.25 and a 1-year high of $266.07. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $256.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $254.35.

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

See Also: 52-Week High/Low

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VHT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Health Care ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Health Care ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.