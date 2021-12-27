U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases New Position in The Joint Corp. (NASDAQ:JYNT)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Joint Corp. (NASDAQ:JYNT) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 4,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $475,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Joint during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Joint by 201.3% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,091 shares during the period. Rational Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Joint in the second quarter worth about $153,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Joint in the second quarter worth about $157,000. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new stake in Joint in the second quarter worth about $238,000. Institutional investors own 88.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Maxim Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of Joint in a report on Friday, November 5th. Roth Capital upped their price objective on shares of Joint from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. TheStreet cut shares of Joint from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Joint from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $108.00.

NASDAQ:JYNT opened at $64.69 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $80.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $86.77. The Joint Corp. has a 52 week low of $24.96 and a 52 week high of $111.06. The stock has a market cap of $932.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.36 and a beta of 1.23.

Joint (NASDAQ:JYNT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.09. Joint had a net margin of 23.18% and a return on equity of 34.65%. The firm had revenue of $20.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.48 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.11 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Joint Corp. will post 0.53 EPS for the current year.

The Joint Corp. (United States) engages in the development, ownership, operation, support and management of chiropractic clinics. It operates through two segments: Corporate Clinics and Franchise Operations. The Corporate Clinics segment comprises of the operating activities of the company owned or managed clinics.

