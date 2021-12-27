U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Takes Position in Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $508,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CABO. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in shares of Cable One by 600.0% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 14 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of Cable One by 40.0% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 21 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Cable One by 357.1% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 32 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cable One during the 2nd quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Cable One during the 2nd quarter worth $77,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.49% of the company’s stock.

In other Cable One news, CEO Julia M. Laulis sold 327 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,801.21, for a total value of $588,995.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP James A. Obermeyer sold 71 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,843.98, for a total transaction of $130,922.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 885 shares of company stock worth $1,604,877 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Cable One stock opened at $1,738.13 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20. The company has a market capitalization of $10.51 billion, a PE ratio of 32.34 and a beta of 0.54. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,771.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,868.99. Cable One, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,621.19 and a twelve month high of $2,326.80.

Cable One (NYSE:CABO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $8.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $12.60 by ($4.27). The business had revenue of $430.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $424.87 million. Cable One had a return on equity of 17.60% and a net margin of 22.07%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $10.96 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cable One, Inc. will post 48.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were given a $2.75 dividend. This represents a $11.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 29th. Cable One’s payout ratio is 20.47%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CABO. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cable One from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Cable One from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $2,400.00 to $2,100.00 in a report on Friday, October 8th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Cable One from $2,671.00 to $2,480.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Cable One from $2,236.00 to $2,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2,149.57.

Cable ONE, Inc is a cable and broadband communications provider. It provides consumers with an array of communications and entertainment services, including Internet and wireless fiber solutions, cable television and phone service under the brand name Sparklight. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

