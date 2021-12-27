uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) Sees Strong Trading Volume

uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 9,525 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 513,649 shares.The stock last traded at $21.82 and had previously closed at $22.25.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on QURE shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of uniQure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of uniQure in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of uniQure in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $66.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of uniQure in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of uniQure from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $58.00 in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, uniQure has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.85.

Get uniQure alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $993.14 million, a PE ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.13. The company has a current ratio of 14.16, a quick ratio of 14.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.79) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.05) by $0.26. The company had revenue of $2.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.13 million. uniQure had a net margin of 64.09% and a return on equity of 75.59%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.21) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that uniQure will post 6.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Alexander Edward Kuta III sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.90, for a total transaction of $167,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 18,000 shares of company stock valued at $542,160. 2.66% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of QURE. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in uniQure during the second quarter worth about $27,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of uniQure by 489.2% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 383 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of uniQure in the third quarter worth about $41,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of uniQure in the second quarter worth about $82,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of uniQure by 515.4% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,720 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 2,278 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.97% of the company’s stock.

About uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE)

uniQure NV engages in the research, development, and commercialization of gene therapies. Its discoveries intend to treat hemophilia, Huntington’s disease, glybera, and cardiovascular problems. The company was founded by Sander J. van Deventer in 1998 and is headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.

Further Reading: What are different types of coverage ratios?

Receive News & Ratings for uniQure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for uniQure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.